Tommy Rees to follow Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta as the Falcons’ OC

Tommy Rees is following head coach Kevin Stefanski from Cleveland to Atlanta.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are hiring Rees as their offensive coordinator. The team named Stefanski as its new head coach earlier this week.

Rees, 33, was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason after spending 2024 as Cleveland’s tight ends coach. He previously served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Nick Saban’s final year. Rees held the same positions at his alma mater, Notre Dame, in 2020-22.

Rees generated some interest at the college level for head coaching vacancies this offseason, with Penn State and Michigan reportedly interviewing him. He also interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching job.