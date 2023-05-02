 Skip navigation
Tony Buzbee intends to take Lauren Baxley's case against Deshaun Watson to trial

  
Published May 2, 2023 03:43 PM
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled all but two of the civil lawsuits that were filed against him in 2021 and 2022. One of the cases could end up going to trial sooner than later.

“Today we filed a motion to put Lauren Baxley’s case on the trial docket , in the Houston court where it was originally filed,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement issued to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “All other victims in the Deshaun Watson litigation that this firm represented have settled their claims. Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused, and wants a public trial. I intend to help give her that. She is entitled to have a trial on her claims; I will proudly present her case. Ms. Baxley has a strong case, and I encourage the Internet trolls to take note as we proceed.”

Baxley previously said she rejected all settlement offers from Watson because “they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings , nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment.”

Watson’s representatives had no comment on the development.

This is how civil litigation works. Absent a settlement or a dismissal, the case goes to trial. A jury decides whether the rights of the plaintiff were, or weren’t, violated.

The other case pending against Watson was filed last year by a different firm. It remains fairly early in the discovery process.

In Baxley’s case, one of the most compelling questions will be whether and to what extent the presiding judge allows Buzbee to introduce evidence of other allegations against Watson. Much of that will depend on the defense(s) on which Watson relies at trial.