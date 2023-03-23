Tony Jones signs one-year deal with Broncos

Running back Tony Jones signed a one-year deal with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Jones, 25, is following Sean Payton from the Saints.

Jones went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the season on New Orleans’ practice squad before making the season opening roster in 2021.

He started four of 11 games played in 2021, rushing for 142 yards off 54 carries while catching five passes for 29 yards.

Payton stepped away from coaching in 2022, and the Saints waived Jones early last season. The Seahawks claimed Jones off waivers, but he played only 28 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams in four games.

The Broncos also signed free agent running back Samaje Perine, who will backup Javonte Williams when Williams returns from major knee surgery at some point in 2023.