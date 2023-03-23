Tony Jones signs one-year deal with Broncos

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Jones signs one-year deal with Broncos

  
Published March 23, 2023 05:26 PM
nbc_pft_stidham_230317
March 17, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess how Russell Wilson has no option other than delivering big this season, after the Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

Running back Tony Jones signed a one-year deal with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Jones, 25, is following Sean Payton from the Saints.

Jones went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the season on New Orleans’ practice squad before making the season opening roster in 2021.

He started four of 11 games played in 2021, rushing for 142 yards off 54 carries while catching five passes for 29 yards.

Payton stepped away from coaching in 2022, and the Saints waived Jones early last season. The Seahawks claimed Jones off waivers, but he played only 28 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams in four games.

The Broncos also signed free agent running back Samaje Perine, who will backup Javonte Williams when Williams returns from major knee surgery at some point in 2023.