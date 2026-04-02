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Topps becomes exclusive NFL trading card, for the first time since 2016

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:58 AM

For those of us who were quacking ducklings in the 1970s, there weren’t many ways to be fed.

Two NFL games on Sundays. One on Monday nights. Thanksgiving. And, at times, a Thursday night special aimed at avoiding a head-to-head Monday night game against the World Series.

Beyond the small handful of weekly games (along with Howard Cosell’s halftime highlights package), we had a smattering of NFL Films shows, electric football, and Topps trading cards.

I’ve got thousands of them, sorted and boxed in the area on the other side of the PFT Live set in the attic of my garage. For a 10-year-old, there was nothing like the mini-dopamine rush from peeling the packs open, throwing away the thin brick of bubblegum, and flipping through the cards.

Now, Topps is back in the game. On Thursday, Fanatics Collectibles, the NFL, and the NFL Players Association announced a new multi-year deal that makes Topps the exclusive trading card licensee for the first time since 2016.

2025 Topps Chrome Football will launch on April 15 at Topps.com, hobby shops, Fanatics Live, and NFLShop.com.