Travis Etienne: Worrying about trade rumors would be a waste of energy

Head coach Liam Coen denied that the Jaguars were interested in potentially trading running back Travis Etienne on Monday, telling reporters that the rumor was “absolutely inaccurate.”

For his part, Etienne did not seem particularly fazed by the rumor when reporters asked him about it after Monday’s OTA practice.

“I just focus on what I control,” Etienne said, via ActionNewsJax.com. “I mean, outside noise popping up — I feel like me worrying about that, I feel like I can’t change none of that, honestly. So I feel like it’s just a waste of my energy to even worry about that. I’m just coming here, and just do my job, and let things go where they go. I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m always ready and just come in here and just do my job.”

Etienne added that even with a more crowded running backs room — the Jaguars selected two at the position in this year’s draft — he doesn’t necessarily feel a need to prove himself to the club.

“Honestly, no,” Etienne said. “I feel like I just got to cut to come in and prove myself right — just be who I am, be who I have always been, and things work out for me.”

“I just control the controllables. I feel like we all know it’s a business, it’s a production league. And I feel like if I didn’t produce, then it’s going to directly impact me. So I can’t let the outside world, the business aspect, affect my in-game performance because if I don’t perform, then I’m not going to be in the business.”

Etienne is entering the last year of his rookie deal, playing on the fifth-year option. He’s set to make $6.143 million guaranteed in 2025.