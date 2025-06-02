 Skip navigation
Liam Coen: “Absolutely inaccurate” that we’re looking to move on from Travis Etienne

  
Published June 2, 2025 11:40 AM

The Jaguars drafted a pair of running backs in April, but that’s not a sign that they are looking to part ways with Travis Etienne.

That was the message from head coach Liam Coen during a Monday press conference from the team’s facility. Recent reports from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and Albert Breer of SI.com indicated that the team might be willing to move on without the 2021 first-round pick, but Coen said that Etienne is doing “everything we’ve asked him to do” and that the team is not thinking about a change.

“He’s done a great job,” Coen said. “I don’t really understand some of the stuff I’ve kind of seen out there. That’s absolutely inaccurate.”

Etienne missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before rushing 150 times for 558 yards and two touchdowns last season. The Jaguars also have Tank Bigsby back along with fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten and seventh-rounder LeQuint Allen.