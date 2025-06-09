Travis Hunter has third-best odds for both offensive and defensive rookie of the year

One player winning both the NFL’s offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards, would have seemed unthinkable until Travis Hunter came along. But heading into the 2025 season, Hunter has a real chance at both.

Hunter, the Jaguars’ wide receiver/cornerback, currently has the third-shortest odds to win offensive rookie of the year, and he also has the third-shortest odds to win defensive rookie of the year.

In the offensive category, Hunter’s odds are at +900 at FanDuel. Only Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty at +250 and Titans quarterback Cam Ward at +320 are viewed as more likely than Hunter to win the award.

In the defensive category, Hunters odds are at +1000. Only Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter at +250 and Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker at +700 are viewed as more likely to get it. San Francisco defensive end Mykel Williams is tied with Hunter at +1000.

Hunter winning both awards in the same year is an extreme long shot, but that he’s even in the conversation is an impressive sign of his skill set. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy last year at Colorado, Hunter won both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver. He might add another trophy to his mantel this season. Maybe even more than one.