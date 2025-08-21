 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Travis Hunter was held out of Thursday’s practice, won’t play Saturday

  
Published August 21, 2025 02:41 PM

Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter’s next work against another team will come in the regular season.

Hunter has been dealing with an upper-body injury and he was held out of Thursday’s joint practice with the Dolphins because of the issue. Hunter will also sit out of Saturday’s preseason game.

Head coach Liam Coen said that the Hunter decision is based on Week 1 rather than any setback with the injury.

“It was more just do we want him now or potentially not in Carolina,” Coen said at his press conference. “It was more just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina. Could he have probably gone? I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah, so we’re moving in the right direction.”

Even if Hunter were totally healthy, he might not have been part of the plan this weekend. Coen said all of the team’s starters will be held out of the final exhibition outing.