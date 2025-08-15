 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter limited in practice, may not play Sunday

  
Published August 15, 2025 01:48 PM

Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is dealing with his first NFL injury.

Hunter did not do any team work because of what head coach Liam Coen said at a press conference was an “upper-body deal.” Coen said that the decision to limit his workload was “precautionary” and that the team is still working out whether Hunter will play against the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.

“We’ll figure that out,” Coen said. “We don’t know yet.”

Hunter played 10 offensive snaps and eight defensive snaps in the Jaguars’ first preseason game. Coen said that the team has not determined how much starters are going to play this weekend, but the precautionary approach means Hunter’s playing time will likely be limited if he does get on the field.