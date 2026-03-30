Travis Hunter “very well ahead” of schedule in his rehab

Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is “very well ahead” of schedule in his rehab, coach Liam Coen said Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

Hunter injured the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during an Oct. 30 practice. He did not play the rest of the season, undergoing surgery on Nov. 11.

Coen is uncertain whether Hunter will return in time to participate in the offseason program.

“I don’t know his timetable-to-return, but he’s very well ahead of where he’s supposed to be,” Coen said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times Union. “I know the [doctors] and athletic trainers feel really good [about Hunter’s recovery].”

The Jaguars traded up to take Hunter second overall, and he played both ways as a rookie. He caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown in 324 offensive snaps and made 15 tackles and three pass breakups in 162 defensive snaps.

General Manager James Gladstone indicated after the season that the Jaguars would make Hunter a full-time cornerback and a part-time wide receiver next season. Coen, though, said he and Hunter have not discussed Hunter’s role for 2026.

“We haven’t really had a ton of those conversations,” Coen said. “It’s more so just working through the rehab process. I think it’s kind of an unspoken understanding of knowing that there are some depth things [at cornerback] that he can come in and help us. But the focus [of the talks] have just been about the day-to-day and, ‘How are you feeling today? How are you doing?’ and getting to see him smiling and moving around again in the facility.”