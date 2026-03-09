Travis Kelce agrees to one-year, $12 million deal with Chiefs

It was reported earlier on Monday that tight end Travis Kelce was expected to return to the Chiefs for 2026.

Now, there are more details on what that looks like.

According to multiple reports, Kelce has agreed to a one-year deal worth $12 million that can be pushed up to $15 million with incentives.

Kelce, 36, was set to become a free agent. But his representation then conveyed to interested teams that he was not going to leave Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002), and touchdowns (82), Kelce started all 17 games in 2025. He finished the year with 76 receptions for 851 yards with five touchdowns.

Kelce was also a Pro Bowler for the 11th consecutive season.