Travis Kelce, Chris Jones were limited in Wednesday’s practice

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returned to practice Wednesday.

He hyperextended his knee, resulting in a bone bruise, a week ago in practice. Kelce was a non-participant in last Wednesday’s practice and was inactive for the season opener against the Lions.

Kelce is expected to make his season debut in Week 2 barring a setback.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was back on the practice field for the first time since ending his holdout.

Both Kelce and Jones were limited.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remained on the injury report with a knee injury that kept him out of most of training camp and all of the preseason. Sneed played all 70 snaps in the season opener.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice due to an illness.