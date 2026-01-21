Travis Kelce: I can’t wait to see Eric Bieniemy back in the building

While the Chiefs have not yet made the move official, Eric Bieniemy is expected to return to the franchise as the club’s offensive coordinator — the position he held from 2018-2022.

Tight end Travis Kelce said on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast that he’s excited about the reunion.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable, growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

Since departing the Chiefs following their victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVII, Bieniemy served as Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2023 before spending a season with UCLA as the club’s offensive coordinator.

He was the Bears running backs coach in 2025, helping the club win the NFC North in Ben Johnson’s first year as head coach.

“I think it’s a marriage that’s gonna pick up right where it left off,” Kelce said “E.B., he and who he is as a coach, you can see kind of his personality, what he brings to the table in that Chicago team. I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that. He’s a very tough guy. And what he did in Detroit, he brought over as well.”

While Kelce, 36, has reached the age where retirement is going to be a discussion every offseason, saying he’s looking forward to seeing Bieniemy in the building may be a hint that the tight end plans to return for another ride in 2026.

Patrick Mahomes won his two MVP awards with Bieniemy as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2022.