Travis Kelce is expected to return to Chiefs for 2026

  
Published March 9, 2026 11:41 AM

Travis Kelce will not be wearing a different uniform in 2026.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kelce is expected to return to the Chiefs for a 14th season.

Kelce, 36, was set to become a free agent. But his representation has conveyed to teams that could have pursued him that he’s going back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002), and touchdowns (82), Kelce started all 17 games in 2025. He finished the year with 76 receptions for 851 yards with five touchdowns.

Kelce was also a Pro Bowler for the 11th consecutive season.

While terms of Kelce’s deal have not yet been disclosed, the tight end will be on the field for Kansas City in 2026 after his high-profile wedding to pop star Taylor Swift this summer.