Travis Kelce: My actions toward Andy Reid were “unacceptable”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admits he crossed the line when he bumped head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce called his own actions “definitely unacceptable” on his New Heights Podcast, according to CNN.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where bumping Coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was like: ‘Aw, shit’ in my head,” Kelce said.

Kelce was upset that Reid had taken him out of the game when the Chiefs were near the goal line, and the Chiefs lost a fumble on the play when Kelce was off the field. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon pulled Kelce away from Reid after a brief sideline confrontation that saw Kelce both make contact with Reid and scream in his face.

Kelce said that if Reid had gone back at him, that would have been fair.

“I deserve it. If he would have cold cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it. I would have been like: ‘Let’s fucking go,’” Kelce said.

Instead, Reid brushed it off and said after the game that he loves Kelce’s passion. Winning the Super Bowl makes it easy to overlook everything that went wrong during the game.