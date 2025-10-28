Travis Kelce on tying Chiefs TD record: I just cherish these moments

Tight end Travis Kelce had a hand in the Chiefs’ slow offensive start against the Commanders on Monday night and he also had a hand in the second half turnaround that ended with a 28-7 win.

Kelce had a Patrick Mahomes pass go off of his hands and into those of Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner for one of two interceptions that Washington had in a first half that ended with the score tied 7-7. In the second half, Kelce had two catches for 48 yards and the first was a 38-yarder that set up the Chiefs’ go-ahead touchdown.

The second was a jumping 10-yarder at the front of the end zone to extend their lead to 21-7 in the third quarter. It was the 83rd touchdown of Kelce’s career, which tied Priest Holmes for the franchise’s all-time lead in touchdowns. During a postgame interview with Scott Van Pelt of ESPN, Kelce called himself an “old, lucky dog” for still being a part of the team.

“I just cherish these moments,” Kelce said. “Coming out here being able to play in front of Chiefs kingdom at Arrowhead. This place is special and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I’m still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better every single day. I think I’ll look back at it and appreciate.”

Kelce finished the night with six catches for a season-high 99 yards and he’ll try to take sole control of the franchise record when the Chiefs renew acquaintances with the Bills in Buffalo next Sunday.