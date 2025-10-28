Travis Kelce’s 83rd career TD ties team record

Tight end Travis Kelce scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception, giving the Chiefs a 21-7 lead over the Commanders.

It was Kelce’s 83rd career touchdown, tying him with Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in team history. Tony Gonzalez finished his Kansas City career with 76.

The Chiefs drove 75 yards in eight plays, scoring on Kelce’s sixth catch of the night. He has 99 yards.

Patrick Mahomes, who is now 18-of-26 for 207 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, picked up the ball in the end zone to save it for Kelce.

The Chiefs have now outgained the Commanders 296 to 222 after Kansas City had only 156 yards at halftime.