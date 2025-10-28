 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce’s 83rd career TD ties team record

  
Published October 27, 2025 10:20 PM

Tight end Travis Kelce scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception, giving the Chiefs a 21-7 lead over the Commanders.

It was Kelce’s 83rd career touchdown, tying him with Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in team history. Tony Gonzalez finished his Kansas City career with 76.

The Chiefs drove 75 yards in eight plays, scoring on Kelce’s sixth catch of the night. He has 99 yards.

Patrick Mahomes, who is now 18-of-26 for 207 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, picked up the ball in the end zone to save it for Kelce.

The Chiefs have now outgained the Commanders 296 to 222 after Kansas City had only 156 yards at halftime.