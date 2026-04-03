Travon Walker agrees to four-year extension with Jaguars

Defensive end Travon Walker will be sticking around Jacksonville for a while.

Walker’s agents announced that he has agreed to a four-year extension with the Jaguars. The deal is worth $110 million and includes $77 million in total guarantees with $50 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Walker was the first overall pick of the 2022 draft and was set to play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. He had back-to-back 10-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024 and has recorded 200 tackles, 27.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talked about extending Walker at this week’s league meeting. He also mentioned wide receiver Parker Washington and tight end Brenton Strange as candidates for new deals, so there may be more news out of Jacksonville on the contract front in the near future.