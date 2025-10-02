Travon Walker had wrist surgery, has not been ruled out for Monday night

Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker’s trip to a wrist specialist ended up leading to a trip to the operating room.

Head coach Liam Coen said that Walker had a surgical procedure on the wrist that he injured in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Surgery often results in an absence from the lineup, but Coen said Walker has not been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Coen termed Walker’s status as day-to-day and he said, via multiple reporters, that Walker is doing everything in his power to be ready to go for that game.

Walker has 12 tackles and two sacks so far this season.