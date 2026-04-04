Travon Walker: It’s time to take things to the next level

Travon Walker signed a four-year contract extension with the Jaguars on Saturday and the defensive end told reporters that he doesn’t see the new pact as a sign that he’s reached his peak as a player.

Walker’s $110 million deal reflects the value that the Jags put on the production he’s provided since they made him the top pick of the 2022 draft, but head coach Liam Coen hasn’t been shy about pushing Walker to set high goals for himself heading into his fifth season. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Walker recounted a conversation that Coen had with him about how much Aaron Donald — Coen was on the Rams’ staff while Donald was playing — used to dominate on a daily basis.

“It’s just taking my game to another level,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “It just kind of help put things in perspective for me to be able to just click into a different type of mindset from how I was going throughout the year. It really dawned on me that it’s just time to ramp things up, take it to the next level. . . . It’s helping everybody else on the team get better, while it’s helping me get better as well. It’s just pure dominance and everybody that plays in this league wants to be great. I think that’s really where he was getting to when he was speaking on that.”

Walker had 20.5 sacks over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but only had 3.5 for Jacksonville last year. Whatever the number of sacks in 2026 and beyond, Walker’s ability to be a consistent threat to opposing offenses will be the key to making the extension look like a winning move for all involved.