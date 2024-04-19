Tre’Davious White: Achilles rehab has “been good,” Rams have good plan in place

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was looking for more than just the best on-field fit in free agency this year.

White tore his Achilles while playing for the Bills last season and was released for cap savings at the start of the new league year. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams and said this week that the role his new team would play with his return to action was one of the things he considered before adding his name to the contract.

“Very transparent, just very authentic, the plan that they have in place,” White said, via the team’s website. “I’m a guy that’s very strategic [with] my approach of how I would want my rehab to go, being that I’ve had an ACL before and I know how rehab can go. So I was doing my homework. This team has rehab guys that have been very successful with the Achilles before.”

White said he’s been listening to the Rams and his doctor and that “so far it’s been good.” He added that he’ll continue to be “very transparent” about how he’s feeling in order to ensure that the process has the best possible outcome this fall.