Trent Williams, 49ers work out new deal

The 49ers and tackle Trent Williams will continue their relationship.

Williams’s representation has announced that the team and the player have agreed to terms on a two-year, $50 million contract.

The deal, per the agent, includes $37 million fully guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus.

The news comes less than two months after the alarm was sounded on a potential split between Williams and the 49ers. From the ESPN report, which landed during the Scouting Combine: “With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available.”

The 49ers never expressed anything other than optimism that a solution would be reached.

The problem wasn’t the $39 million cap number. It was the $32 million compensation package.

It’s unclear from the tweet whether the new deal is an extension or a replacement of the 2026 package; subsequent tweets from others call it an extension. If it’s an extension, he now has a three-year, $82 million deal. Which creates the rare situation in which the new money average of $25 million is lower than the average from signing, at $27.33 million.

The tweet announcing the deal also claims that the deal makes Williams the first non-quarterback to surpass $400 million in contracts. That is incorrect. The new deal, if completed, would at best get him to $300 million.

Which is still nothing to sneeze at. But it’s not $400 million. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the only player in league history to get past that number.