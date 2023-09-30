Trent Williams, A’Shawn Robinson fined for altercation

49ers left tackle Trent Williams got off easy.

Williams didn’t get ejected for a punch to Giants defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson’s helmet during last week’s game, because the NFL couldn’t determine for certain Williams used a closed fist. The players instead received offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.

Williams made light of it postgame, calling it a “love tap,” and said he didn’t expect a fine.

He was fined but only $11,473, the standard amount for unnecessary roughness. Robinson received the same fine.

They lost less money than Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who was docked $16,391 for landing his body weight on Brock Purdy.

Giants linebacker Jihad Ward was fined $8,139 for unnecessary roughness.