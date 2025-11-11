TreVeyon Henderson has full practice, but Rhamondre Stevenson again limited

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday’s practice. He was estimated as a limited participant on Monday.

Fellow running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Terrell Jennings (knee) remained limited for a second consecutive day.

The team signed Jonathan Ward to its practice squad as insurance.

Stevenson was inactive on Sunday, leaving Henderson to play 51 of 61 offensive snaps. Henderson ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the win over the Bucs.

Tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) remained a non-participant, and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) was downgraded from limited on Monday to out of Tuesday’s session.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), linebacker Jack Gibbens (hamstring) and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) were again limited.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (back), center Garrett Bradbury (hip), linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (shoulder), cornerback Marcus Jones (elbow), linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) and cornerback Charles Woods (foot) were listed as full participants after being estimated as limited on Monday.