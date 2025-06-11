Trevon Diggs aims to return for season opener

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is rehabbing his left knee after undergoing chondral bone graft surgery Jan. 23, which entails transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

While he was expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season, Diggs told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that his goal is to return in time to play Week 1.

Diggs, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023, is rehabbing in Miami. He is attending the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, though he is not cleared for on-field work.

Diggs twice has made the Pro Bowl, but he has played only 13 games combined the past two seasons because of his knee injuries.