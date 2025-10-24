Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson ruled out for Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer all but ruled cornerback Trevon Diggs out for Week 8’s game against the Broncos on Friday morning and the team made it official in the afternoon.

Diggs will miss his second straight game with a concussion he suffered while at home late last week. Diggs has not practiced since suffering the injury and will have an extra day to recover before a Monday night game against the Cardinals in Week 9.

Safety Donovan Wilson will also miss Sunday’s game. He was out of practice all week with elbow and shoulder injuries.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (glute) is listed as questionable after being added to the report on Thursday as a limited participant. Tackle Cornelius Ajani (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) also drew questionable tags.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. The Cowboys will not activate linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) or cornerback Shavon Revel (knee).