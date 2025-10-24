 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson ruled out for Cowboys

  
Published October 24, 2025 04:08 PM

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer all but ruled cornerback Trevon Diggs out for Week 8’s game against the Broncos on Friday morning and the team made it official in the afternoon.

Diggs will miss his second straight game with a concussion he suffered while at home late last week. Diggs has not practiced since suffering the injury and will have an extra day to recover before a Monday night game against the Cardinals in Week 9.

Safety Donovan Wilson will also miss Sunday’s game. He was out of practice all week with elbow and shoulder injuries.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (glute) is listed as questionable after being added to the report on Thursday as a limited participant. Tackle Cornelius Ajani (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) also drew questionable tags.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. The Cowboys will not activate linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) or cornerback Shavon Revel (knee).