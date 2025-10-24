Cowboys don’t expect to have Trevon Diggs on Sunday

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out in Week 7 after suffering a concussion at home late in the week and it looks like they’re going to be without him against the Broncos this Sunday as well.

Diggs has not practiced yet this week, which leaves him with a number of steps to take before he’s out of the concussion protocol. During a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he doesn’t think Diggs will practice Friday and that will all but rule out the cornerback taking them before it is time to play on Sunday.

“I don’t think Trevon will be able to make it,” Schottenheimer said.

DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam started at corner for the Cowboys with Trikweze Bridges joining them as the third cornerback in their win over the Commanders. A similar approach will likely be in place in Denver.

