nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Cowboys don’t expect to have Trevon Diggs on Sunday

  
Published October 24, 2025 10:03 AM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out in Week 7 after suffering a concussion at home late in the week and it looks like they’re going to be without him against the Broncos this Sunday as well.

Diggs has not practiced yet this week, which leaves him with a number of steps to take before he’s out of the concussion protocol. During a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he doesn’t think Diggs will practice Friday and that will all but rule out the cornerback taking them before it is time to play on Sunday.

“I don’t think Trevon will be able to make it,” Schottenheimer said.

DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam started at corner for the Cowboys with Trikweze Bridges joining them as the third cornerback in their win over the Commanders. A similar approach will likely be in place in Denver.