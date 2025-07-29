Trevon Diggs expects to return to the field by September

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs’ 2025 season appeared in doubt after he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

Diggs, thought, always had the season opener circled on his calendar.

He might not make it back by Sept. 4 for the first game against the Eagles, but Diggs is ahead of schedule in his rehab and hopes to be on the field sometime in September.

Diggs told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS he will not need to be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out at least four games. He missed six games with his knee injury last season.

The Cowboys docked Diggs $500,000 for not rehabbing at the team facility enough, but he credits his team in South Florida for getting him back quicker than expected.

The two-time Pro Bowler tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023.