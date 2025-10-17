Trevon Diggs out for Sunday vs. Commanders after in-home accident

The Cowboys will not have one of their key defensive players on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters in his Friday press conference that cornerback Trevon Diggs has been placed in concussion protocol after having an accident at home on Thursday night. Diggs has been ruled out for the matchup with the Commanders.

“We’re gathering information,” Schottenheimer said. “I just got that information walking over from our doctors and was in meetings all morning. But it happened last night.”

Schottenheimer said he was unsure if Diggs had to go to the hospital, but the cornerback was examined by the Cowboys’ doctors on Friday morning.

Dallas’ defense is currently No. 31 in points allowed and No. 32 in yards allowed, with Schottenheimer saying this week that the club was planning to make some changes. How will Diggs’ absence affect that?

“It doesn’t change. We adjust always on defense when we get into gamedays anyway,” Schottenheimer said. “But no, it doesn’t change. It’s a good plan. I like the plan. We have to go out and execute the plan. And, like I said, it’s going to come down to us going out and playing well against a really good Commanders offense. … It doesn’t change what we’re going to do.”

Still, the Cowboys will have to fill in for Diggs against a division rival on Sunday.

“It’s part of the business. It’s unfortunate,” Schottenheimer said. “Obviously, want what’s best for Trevon and certainly am wishing him well. But, again, next man up. We’ve got guys that we’re excited about getting a chance to evaluate — Trikweze Bridges is showing some really good things. Caelen Carson, we’ve talked about his ability to come back. We’ll see how practice goes today.

“But, again, this is the NFL. If you’re unsure of what’s going to happen, just wait, because something’s going to happen. And you deal with it — you don’t lose sleep over it. But, like I said, the biggest thing is just the concern for Trevon, that he’s OK. But seems like he is.”