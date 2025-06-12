 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence: Arm sleeve is for soreness, nothing I’m concerned about

  
Published June 12, 2025 12:40 PM

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters that Trevor Lawrence was wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm due to “general soreness.”

Lawrence himself explained on Thursday that he isn’t wearing the sleeve for any significant concern about his right arm.

“You’ve got to think about, I hadn’t thrown, before OTAs, since December,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “So, it was about four months of not throwing. And that’s like, I’ve never — I couldn’t tell you the last time I didn’t throw for four months. I guess four years ago when I got surgery.

“I started throwing a couple of weeks before we started the offseason program. But then we jumped into practice and heavy volume. And I think just over time, I mean, obviously you’ve got to adjust and get in shape for that. So just a little bit of soreness. The compression helps just relieve some of that. But that’s all it is, so nothing I’m concerned about.”

Lawrence, 25, had his 2024 season end prematurely due to a left shoulder injury. In 10 starts last year, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.