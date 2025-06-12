Trevor Lawrence: Arm sleeve is for soreness, nothing I’m concerned about

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters that Trevor Lawrence was wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm due to “general soreness.”

Lawrence himself explained on Thursday that he isn’t wearing the sleeve for any significant concern about his right arm.

“You’ve got to think about, I hadn’t thrown, before OTAs, since December,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “So, it was about four months of not throwing. And that’s like, I’ve never — I couldn’t tell you the last time I didn’t throw for four months. I guess four years ago when I got surgery.

“I started throwing a couple of weeks before we started the offseason program. But then we jumped into practice and heavy volume. And I think just over time, I mean, obviously you’ve got to adjust and get in shape for that. So just a little bit of soreness. The compression helps just relieve some of that. But that’s all it is, so nothing I’m concerned about.”

Lawrence, 25, had his 2024 season end prematurely due to a left shoulder injury. In 10 starts last year, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.