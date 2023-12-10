Trevor Lawrence expects to play despite ankle injury

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to be ready to play today against the Browns, just six days after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence wants to go and expects to go, and a final decision will be based on how he looks during pregame warmups, according to multiple reports.

That’s surprisingly good news for the Jaguars: When Lawrence went down against the Bengals, it looked like a very serious injury that would force him to miss significant time. He did miss the rest of that game, an overtime loss, but returning six days later would represent a very swift recovery.

Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard filled in for Lawrence for the rest of the game against the Bengals and would need to be ready again today. The Jaguars also signed quarterback Nathan Rourke, who had been on their practice squad, to the active roster. He will likely be the emergency third quarterback today behind Lawrence and Beathard.

Amid uncertainty about Lawrence’s status, the 7-5 Browns are 2.5-point favorites over the 8-4 Jaguars in a game with major AFC playoff ramifications.