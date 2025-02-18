Trevor Lawrence: I’m really excited and optimistic about the future with Jaguars

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made it clear in his Monday interview with Kay Adams that he isn’t waiving his no-trade clause to go to Pittsburgh — and that was before PFT reported the Steelers never even made a call inquiring about the QB.

But according to Lawrence, he has plenty of reason to be just fine with where he is after the club brought in Liam Coen to be its head coach.

“I like everything that we have in place so far — coach Cohen and the whole staff that he’s brought in so far,” Lawrence told Adams. “So, I’m really excited and optimistic about the future.”

With Coen calling the offense, the Buccaneers finished No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points scored. The club was No. 3 in averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Baker Mayfield threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, though he did also lead the league with 16 interceptions.

Lawrence said that Coen’s energy has stood out in their conversations so far, with the quarterback noting the passion he’s already seen from his new head coach.

“He has this drive to win, to have success,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, this is his first head coaching gig, and he has a lot to prove. I think to see what he’s done in his past as a play-caller with a lot of different quarterbacks, a lot of different types of quarterbacks, too, in college at the NFL level, obviously what he did with the Bucs last year — I’m really excited just from a football perspective of the scheme, the offense we’re going to run, how he sets everything up, the run game, I’m just really, really excited for that.

“But then the leader, the energy — he’s a younger guy, I think just the juice he’s going to bring into the building and the staff he hired, it’s a good mix. We have a lot of young coaches, but we also have some veteran, older guys who have been doing it for a long time that are experienced.”

But as the head coach, Coen’s energy is important, and Lawrence reiterated that’s one of the most important factors for the man in charge.

“[H]aving that energy day-in, day-out is, I think, something that our team needs,” Lawrence said. “We’ve been through a lot. The last two seasons have been… not what we expected after what we did two years ago. And I think this team just needs some juice, and I know he’s going to bring that. As players, I’m ready to lead and bring that as well. Because we all have to buy in, right? We have to buy into what he’s doing, the culture he’s trying to set, or we don’t have a shot. So, that’s our responsibility, is to buy into what he wants us to be and the identity we want to have as a team and take it and run with it.

“And I think that’s the biggest thing, is just that belief. And I know from me and a lot of guys I’ve talked to, we’re fully bought in and just excited for April to get here and to start.”