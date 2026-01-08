 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence is the AFC offensive player of the month

  
January 8, 2026

The Jaguars closed out the regular season with eight straight wins and quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s play had a lot to do with their run to the AFC South title.

Lawrence was particularly sharp in the team’s final five games of the season. Lawrence was 105-of-165 passes for 1,371 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception in the team’s December and January victories. He also ran 25 times for 124 yards and four touchdowns in those contests.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Lawrence has been named the AFC’s player of the month in recognition of that performance.

Lawrence has never won a player of the month award before and the Jaguars will be hoping that his performance remains at the same level in the postseason.