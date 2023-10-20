Trevor Lawrence: It feels good to finally leave Superdome with a win

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a lot of success while playing college football at Clemson as long as he wasn’t playing at the Superdome.

Lawrence’s two trips to New Orleans ended in losses to LSU and Ohio State in playoff games and they marked the only two losses that he suffered on his way to becoming the first overall pick of the 2021 draft. Lawrence finally got a win in the building with Thursday night’s 31-24 victory over the Saints and he said after the game that he was happy to finally check that off the list.

“I’ve had a bad taste in my mouth every time I’ve left New Orleans, so it feels good to get a win here,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Thursday night’s game was also a first for the Jags. They had lost in their previous three trips to New Orleans, so now they and their quarterback now what it’s like to taste victory in the Big Easy.