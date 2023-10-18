Trevor Lawrence officially questionable for Thursday Night Football

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a knee sprain that isn’t serious but threatens to keep him out of Thursday Night Football. Lawrence officially is questionable to play.

Lawrence has expressed optimism that he will play, but the Jaguars signed quarterback Nathan Rourke to the active roster Wednesday as insurance. Rourke will serve as C.J. Beathard’s backup if Lawrence can’t play and as the emergency third quarterback if Lawrence can play.

“As long as Trevor’s in a position where he can’t injure himself, or as long as he gives us the best chance to win the game and without risking himself . . . then that’s what we continue to do,” offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Tuesday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “And again, that’s just conversation with everybody involved in the process.”

Lawrence returned to practice Tuesday and had another limited practice Wednesday. He has worn a brace on his left knee but has not decided whether to wear it in the game if he plays.

“Whether you decide to play or not, you’ve got to feel comfortable with what you’re doing and confident,” Lawrence said. “You’ve got to go play [like normal] because you can’t play this game hesitating at all. That’s a question that obviously everyone asks themselves when you’re dealing with anything.”

Lawrence has never missed a game in his four seasons, playing all 40 games. He missed only two games in his college career at Clemson, both in 2020, because of a neck injury and COVID-19.

The Jaguars ruled out cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), receiver Zay Jones (knee) and offensive lineman Walker Little (knee). Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable.