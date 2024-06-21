Trevor Lawrence on OLB Josh Allen: It’s big to reward guys for playing really well

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s contract extension has garnered headlines over the last week, the Jaguars also locked up one of their defensive leaders with a long-term deal earlier this offseason in linebacker Josh Allen.

After posting a franchise record 17.5 sacks in 2023, Allen was franchise-tagged before signing a five-year, $150 million contract in April.

During Lawrence’s Thursday press conference, the quarterback said it’s “huge” for Jacksonville to get deals done with him and Allen.

“I think it’s just big to reward guys for playing really well, especially in a situation like Josh,” Lawrence said. “He had to have a great year last year and he did it. He had 17.5 sacks and to really be able to do that and put his best foot forward at this point in his career, I feel like he’s gotten better every year. It’s exciting and I think you build around that.”

Lawrence mentioned several more players by name as being good to build around, including linebacker Foye Oluokun, tight end Evan Engram, receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, safety Andre Cisco, and cornerback Tyson Campbell.

“[There are guys] all over the field that bring something unique to the table that we need, but of course Josh is a big one on defense,” Lawrence said. “Having a guy that for us two, we’re going to be here and got the contract, we’re kind of going to align as far as the time we’re going to be here and we know we can count on that. It’s important for us to be on the same page, which we have been, of just leading and what the message is for the team. How we want to carry ourselves because we’re going to be here for a while.”

In 74 career games, Allen has registered 45.0 sacks with 53 tackles for loss and 103 QB hits. He has made the Pro Bowl twice — his rookie season and in 2023.