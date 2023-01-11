Trevor Lawrence remains limited, Riley Patterson participates in full

There was some positive news on the Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report.

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained limited with his toe injury, kicker Riley Patterson was back on the field for a full practice.

Patterson missed Tuesday’s session with an injury to his right knee, his kicking leg. But special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Patterson was just dealing with general soreness.

“That was more just him feeling a little sore, we kind of held him out,” Farwell said in his press conference. “We weren’t concerned, we even thought about him practicing. Like I said, it was more of a group decision, as if it was best to give him a rest.”

Lawrence has been limited in various practices since suffering his toe injury, but has not missed any playing time because of it.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen), receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder) were all limited on Wednesday.

Long snapper Ross Matisick (back) remained a non-participant.