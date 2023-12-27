Trevor Lawrence says he’s feeling better, unsure if he’ll practice Thursday

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that he didn’t think quarterback Trevor Lawrence would practice on Wednesday and that prediction proved to be correct.

Lawrence did not throw or do anything else because of the sprained right AC joint in his shoulder that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Lawrence told reporters that he was feeling better than he did earlier in the week, but that he’s not sure if he will be able to do anything more during Thursday’s practice session.

“Of course I will do anything I can to be out there to play,” Lawrence said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

The Jaguars signed Matt Barkley to give them more depth behind C.J. Beathard on the quarterback depth chart and the next two days of practice will provide a fuller picture of whether they are going to need him against the Panthers on Sunday.