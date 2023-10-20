Trevor Lawrence surprised himself with a career-best rushing game on a bad knee

All week leading up to Thursday’s Jaguars-Saints game, Trevor Lawrence’s knee injury was a major concern. And then the game started, and Lawrence had the best rushing game of his career.

Lawrence said he surprised even himself with how well he was able to run on a knee that was braced up and bothering him all week.

“Golly, it’s crazy how you have something like that going on, you don’t plan on moving a lot, and you end up running the ball more than I usually do,” Lawrence said. “I’m really, really happy. That was the goal. Play, find a way to win the game, and not set it back.”

Lawrence said that after injuring his knee on Sunday, he was concerned about whether he’d be able to play at all on Thursday night.

“There were some questions just because it was a short week. In a short week you don’t know how much you can test it or push it,” Lawrence said. “It did not feel good at all on Monday.”

Lawrence’s final stat line was 8 carries for 59 yards, but that includes 3 kneeldowns for -4 yards at the end of the game. When actually running the ball, Lawrence had 5 carries for 63 yards, an outstanding rushing performance.

“That wasn’t the plan, but instincts take over and I’m glad it was able to hold up and I was able to make those plays,” Lawrence said. “It just kind of presented itself, and I took advantage of it.”

Now Lawrence has 10 days to heal up from a knee injury that may still cause him some pain, but clearly isn’t holding him back.