Trevor Lawrence: The best is yet to come; this is only the beginning

  
Published June 14, 2024 03:33 PM

The Jaguars announced the five-year contract extension with Trevor Lawrence on Friday. He soon will sign the $275 million deal, which has a yearly average of $55 million in new money.

“With this five-year extension, the vision we had when we selected Trevor first overall in 2021 has become a reality,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “Our objectives have always been aligned. As an organization, we have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and Trevor is a foundational talent that we will continue to build around in our quest for a championship.

“With his talent, work ethic, leadership, and competitive drive we are confident the best is yet to come and are thrilled that he and Marissa will continue to make Jacksonville their home.”

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has thrown for 11,770 yards and 58 touchdowns with 39 interceptions in three seasons. His teammates have voted him a team captain each year of his NFL career.

He is the third quarterback selected by the Jaguars to sign a second contract with the team, joining David Garrard (fourth round, 2002) and Blake Bortles (first round, 2014).

“I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville,” Lawrence said. “My family and I love this city. It has become home to us and this solidifies that even more. We can’t thank Mr. Khan, and everyone involved for their belief in me.

“I know that the best is yet to come, and this is only the beginning. The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let’s get it done.”

Lawrence is 20-30 as a starter in his career, leading the Jaguars to the AFC South title in 2022 and a second-place finish in 2023. That marked the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2004-05.