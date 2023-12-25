Trevor Lawrence to have more tests on injured shoulder

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, and a concussion from which he had recovered. He exited the game with a shoulder injury.

He’ll have more tests on Monday to determine whether he’ll be available for next Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

“It’s bothering me,” Lawrence said after the 30-12 road loss to the Buccaneers, via ESPN.com. “Hopefully nothing major but, yeah, it’s bugging me right now.”

Lawrence injured the shoulder while diving for a first down on fourth and one, late in the third quarter. He remained in the game for the rest of the drive, before yielding to quarterback C.J. Beathard.

“When I landed I knew something was off,” Lawrence said. “And the next play it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt I] could tell by the way I threw it I couldn’t really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.

“I would’ve loved to have stayed in but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night.”

Lawrence has never missed a start during his three-year NFL careers. In 2023, he returned the next week after a knee injury, an ankle inury, and most recently a concussion. With the Jaguars now losing four in a row, they need Lawrence if they hope to win the AFC South.

The only good news for Jacksonville is that both the Colts and the Texans lost on Sunday, preserving the three-way tie for the division lead at 8-7.

The Jaguars conclude their season with games at home against the Panthers and at Tennessee.