Trevor Siemian replaces Tim Boyle at quarterback

The Jets have made another quarterback change.

Trevor Siemian replaced Tim Boyle for the first Jets possession of the fourth quarter. It’s Siemian’s first action of the 2023 season and it comes with the Jets trailing the Falcons 13-8.

Boyle was 14-of-24 for 148 yards before throwing an interception to safety Jessie Bates on the team’s final offensive play of the third quarter.

Siemian played two games and made one start against the Jets as a member of the Bears last season. He also made one start for the Jets during the 2019 season and could be in line for more by improving on Boyle’s efforts.