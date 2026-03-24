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Trevor Siemian to sign with Falcons

  
Published March 24, 2026 10:52 AM

The Falcons are adding another quarterback to their roster.

Agent Blake Baratz told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that his client Trevor Siemian has agreed to a contract with Atlanta. He will join Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa in the team’s quarterback room.

Siemian spent the last two seasons with the Titans and did not appear in any games while spending most of his time on the practice squad. He appeared in five games and made three starts for the Jets in 2023 and has also started games for the Bears, Saints and Broncos since entering the league as a 2015 seventh-round pick in Denver.

Penix is recovering from a torn ACL, which will limit his workload for some time and should leave a good number of reps for Siemian to handle once the Falcons get back on the field in the coming weeks.