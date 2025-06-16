Trey Benson wants to join James Conner as RB1 in Arizona

James Conner dominated the running back work for the Cardinals in 2024, but Trey Benson has eyes on changing that in 2025.

Benson was a third-round pick last year and he carried the ball 63 times for 291 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season. Conner ran the ball 236 times and added 47 catches while posting more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage, but Benson thinks that his year of experience and his offseason work have positioned him for a move up the depth chart.

“I feel like I’ll get more opportunities and help James out more,” Benson said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I feel like we can have two RB1s on this team, and that’s my mindset this year is two RB1s.”

Conner seems ready to cede some work to his younger teammate. He called Benson “a freak athlete” and said the second-year player has been “working his butt off” to show how much he’s grown since joining the team. It remains to be seen how all of that will play out in game action, but the Cardinals may have a new wrinkle to their offense this fall.