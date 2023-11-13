Trey Hendrickson is day to day with knee injury

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson underwent an MRI on his hyperextended knee Monday. Coach Zac Taylor didn’t offer specifics about Hendrickson’s injury, except to call him day to day.

Taylor admits a short week isn’t going to help Hendrickson’s attempt to return in time for the team’s next game.

“It’s a tough, short week,” Taylor said.

The Bengals play the Ravens on Thursday night.

Hendrickson was rolled from behind by Texans receiver Noah Brown at the end of a play late in Sunday’s loss.

He has 27 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bengals this season.

Taylor did not have updates on injuries to receiver Tee Higgins or defensive end Sam Hubbard that kept him out of Sunday’s game.