Trey Hendrickson signs one-year extension with Bengals, now signed through 2025

  
Published July 27, 2023 11:52 AM

Joe Burrow’s impending contract extension is the big storyline in Cincinnati right now, but the Bengals were able to get a deal done with another member of the team.

The Bengals announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has signed a one-year extension with the team. Hendrickson has two years left on his current deal, so he is now tied to the team through the 2025 season.

Hendrickson signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2021 and he has 66 tackles, 22 sacks, and six forced fumbles in 31 regular season games. He also had 3.5 sacks during the Bengals’ 2021 playoff run.

Terms of the extension were not announced, but shifting some money around could help the Bengals as they try to finalize their quarterback’s new deal.