Trey Lance to start 49ers preseason game vs. Raiders

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that Brock Purdy was unlikely to play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders.

After two days of practice in Las Vegas, Shanahan has now revealed who will take the first snap in the exhibition contest.

Via multiple reporters, Shanahan said in an interview with KNBR that Trey Lance will start.

The 49ers listed Lance and Sam Darnold as their No. 2 quarterbacks with an “OR” designation on their unofficial depth chart.

The No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft, Lance really hasn’t played much football since his 2019 season at North Dakota St. He’s started four games in his first two seasons, missing the majority of last year with a broken ankle.

Darnold will ostensibly be the second quarterback to play against the Raiders. The 49ers also have veteran Brandon Allen on their roster at QB and he’ll presumably enter after Darnold’s day is done.