Trey McBride vows to try to break his hurdling habit

After Trey McBride signed a four-year, $76 million extension, he was asked whether he had a new clause in his contract banning hurdling.

“That was the top of the page I think,” the Cardinals tight end said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Photos and videos abound of McBride’s signature hurdles.

Cardinals coaches don’t like it, fearing a serious injury for McBride, and McBride has promised that he will try to kick his habit.

“I definitely don’t want to do that anymore,” McBride said.

Trying to stop hurdling and actually stopping are two different things, though.

“I don’t want to be recognized for that,” McBride said. “I’m trying to stop. I don’t want to jump over people. I told myself I’m not going to do it anymore. We’ll see how long that lasts.”