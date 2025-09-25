Tristan Wirfs fully participates in practice, Chris Godwin takes the day off

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs said on Thursday that he’s “pain-free” after having knee surgery, and Thursday’s practice report brings further reason to believe that he’ll make his 2025 debut against the Eagles this weekend.

Wirfs was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time this regular season. His return would be a big boost to a Bucs line that already has two other starters on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) did not practice a day after making his return to a full workload. Friday should bring word on whether the optimism for his return has dimmed or if this was just part of the plan to get him ready for Sunday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps) remained limited, along with tackle Charlie Heck (knee). Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), and safety Christian Izien (quad) missed practice for the second day in a row.

