 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tristan Wirfs fully participates in practice, Chris Godwin takes the day off

  
Published September 25, 2025 05:37 PM

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs said on Thursday that he’s “pain-free” after having knee surgery, and Thursday’s practice report brings further reason to believe that he’ll make his 2025 debut against the Eagles this weekend.

Wirfs was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time this regular season. His return would be a big boost to a Bucs line that already has two other starters on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) did not practice a day after making his return to a full workload. Friday should bring word on whether the optimism for his return has dimmed or if this was just part of the plan to get him ready for Sunday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps) remained limited, along with tackle Charlie Heck (knee). Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), and safety Christian Izien (quad) missed practice for the second day in a row.