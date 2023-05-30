Troy Aikman on Tom Brady playing in 2023: “I wouldn’t rule anything out”

Of the various quarterback options available to teams that might need one, now or in the not-too-distant future, free agent Tom Brady is the best choice, without question. The only question is whether he’ll change his mind about not playing.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman isn’t predicting Brady will play, but Aikman also isn’t predicting Brady won’t play.

“I don’t want speak for Tom,” Aikman recently told TMZ.com, adding that”I wouldn’t rule anything out .”

Aikman knows that things can change as the days, weeks, and months of an offseason and in-season unfold.

“I would bet that just nothing is off the table,” Aikman said, “as far as what may occur during the season or what Tom’s role may be.”

Aikman conceded that he believes Brady is “done playing” football.

“But, you just never know,” Aikman said.